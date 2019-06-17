Drama Technician

Starting September 2019

Part-Time (25 Hours Per Week, Term Time Only)

This is a superb opportunity for an enthusiastic and innovative Drama Technician who has the creative ability and experience to provide support for every aspect of school productions, together with day-to-day assistance within the drama department. Duties and responsibilities will include sourcing, making or hiring costumes; sets and props; advising and organising the sound and lighting design; care and maintenance of sound and lighting; marketing and publicising productions and editing and management of videos and video equipment. The ideal candidate will have excellent organisational skills, the ability to work

to strict deadlines, be at ease thinking outside the box and be able to offer inspirational and creative ideas for all areas of technical designs for productions. You will also have a working knowledge of lighting and sound equipment, video

editing software and health and safety. We offer a competitive salary, excellent free lunches, contributory pension scheme and

a beautiful working environment. Flexibility to work extra hours, including evenings and occasional Saturdays will be required leading up to and including productions.

Closing Date: Monday 24 June 2019 at 10.00am

Interviews: Friday 28 June

Informal pre-application discussions and visits to the College are welcome. Please contact Moya Flynn on 07739 345171 or 01189 405218. A job/person specification and an application form can be obtained from:

www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.