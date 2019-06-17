Teacher of Media Studies

Starting September 2019

Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week)

Shiplake College is a dynamic and forward-looking school, rated Excellent in all ISI inspection categories, with an inclusive environment that aims to bring out the best in all students. This is a superb opportunity for someone who has a degree in media or closely related subject, to join our dynamic, innovative and happy school. The role would suit an enthusiastic, creative teacher committed to the highest standards of teaching and learning. Applications are welcomed from both NQTs and more experienced teachers who have the ability to inspire, motivate and teach Media Studies A Level. The successful candidate will be offered the opportunity to become involved with the busy and varied co-curricular programme available to students.

Shiplake has its own salary scale.

Closing Date: Monday 24 June 2019 at 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 24 June

Informal pre-application discussions and visits to the College are welcome. Please contact Moya Flynn on 07739 345171 or 01189 405218. A job/person specification and an application form can be obtained from:

www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.