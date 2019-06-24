Hambleden Village Shop and Post Office Manager Full-time hours - 40 hours per week – 8 a.m.—5 p.m. ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
Job Title Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Wednesday 3rd July – Sunday 7th July 2019
www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598
Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty Training and Development Holiday Pay We look forward to working with you!
REPORTER HOW do you fancy working for the weekly newspaper of the year? We are seeking a reporter ... [more]
