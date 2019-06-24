Hambleden Village Shop and Post Office Manager Full-time hours - 40 hours per week – 8 a.m.—5 p.m. ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
Job Title Saturday Assistant
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
We are looking for a motivated and ambitious Saturday Assistant to support the Residential Sales team who are responsible for selling property in and around the Henley area.
This is an office based role and you will be expected to use email, answer telephone calls and deal with walk-in enquiries in an efficient and timely manner.
Key Responsibilities
• Meet and greet clients in the office
• Liaise with the sales team over appointments and the handover and collection of keys
• General office administration including filing, updating brochure displays, post, brochure mail outs.
• Ensure brochure folders are kept replenished
• Registering applicants on to the database (Reapit) – training will be given
• Arranging pitch and viewing appointments
• Experience in a previous role would be preferred but not essential.
To apply for this position, please submit a CV and covering letter to Nicola Anstee-Sinclair, nicola.ansteesinclair@savills.com
