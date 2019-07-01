Monday, 01 July 2019

Job Title Shop Manager

Location Henley on Thames

Hambleden Village Shop and Post Office Manager

Full-time hours - 40 hours per week – 8 a.m.—5 p.m.
Hambleden, Henley-on-Thames
Report to: Estate Manager

We are looking to recruit a driven and enthusiastic Shop Manager to oversee the daily operations of our Village Stores and Post Office.

You will be responsible for the smooth running of the operations to maximise sales, be a competent leader and team player, with an eye for an opportunity.

Key tasks include assessing items being sold in the store, create sales and promotions when necessary, managing the store’s staff and ensuring all targets are met.

Experience in retail, post office and managing a team is essential.

Cover letter highlighting why you feel you are suitable for the position and c.v. to je@culdenfawltd.com 

