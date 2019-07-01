Accounts Assistant

Based in a relaxed office environment in Henley-on-Thames, Common Ground Estate & Property Management Ltd manage a portfolio of properties across three counties.

Due to expansion, we require a part time

Assistant Accountant

to aid the Finance Manager

The position can be structured to a minimum of 20 hours per week and increased as the need arises. Working hours to suit the individual.

Duties are varied and include (but are not limited to):

• Setting up and input of new clients onto Xero Accounts package

• Process and input opening balances for new clients

• Maintenance and reconciliation of accounting records

• Creating client service charge invoices

• Input of purchase ledger invoices

• Assisting with year end accounts

The successful candidate will possess an all-round knowledge of accountancy and bookkeeping and be confident working independently. You will be customer and service focused with excellent attention to detail. Experience of the Xero online accounts system and/or service charge/property management/client accounting would be useful although not essential. However, basic bookkeeping and accountancy knowledge is required and at least two years experience would be beneficial.

For further information and an informal chat please call Cindy English on 01491 525943, otherwise, please submit your CV and a covering letter and salary expectations to cindy.english@commonground.uk.com

• STRICTLY NO AGENCIES •