Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Saturday Assistant

Job Title Saturday Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Saturday Assistant

We are looking for a motivated and ambitious Saturday Assistant to support the Residential Sales team who are responsible for selling property in and around the Henley area.

This is an office based role and you will be expected to use email, answer telephone calls and deal with walk-in enquiries in an efficient and timely manner.

Key Responsibilities
• Meet and greet clients in the office
• Liaise with the sales team over appointments and the handover and collection of keys
• General office administration including filing, updating brochure displays, post, brochure mail outs.
• Ensure brochure folders are kept replenished
• Registering applicants on to the database (Reapit) – training will be given
• Arranging pitch and viewing appointments
• Experience in a previous role would be preferred but not essential.

To apply for this position, please submit a CV and covering letter to Nicola Anstee-Sinclair, nicola.ansteesinclair@savills.com 

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33