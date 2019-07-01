Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cleaner

Job Title Cleaner

Location Reading

Cleaner

Permanent / Term Time Only
Position: 10hrs Monday to Friday (2 hours daily)
Salary Scale: Grade 1
Start Date: As soon as possible

We are looking for an enthusiastic and reliable individual to join our cleaning team. The post is term time only with some additional overtime available.

If you are interested in the position please telephone the school office on 01491 680693 or email office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk to be sent an application form.

Checkendon School is committed to safeguarding and protecting the welfare of children and young people and expects all members of staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The successful candidate will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check along with other relevant pre-employment checks.

Closing date: 12:00 noon on Friday 5th July

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33