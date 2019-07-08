Monday, 08 July 2019

Estates Manager

Job Title Estates Manager

Location READING

Estates Manager

Closing Date – 26 July 2019

This is an exciting and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Estates Manager with a proven track record to be responsible for both our sites within the Association.

The Estates Manager would ensure the buildings and physical infrastructure of the Schools are maintained to a high standard of repair, meeting each School’s current and future needs, and that they remain compliant with all statutory requirements

This is a full time role with a salary range of £42k to £48k which is dependent upon experience.

Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506.

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

