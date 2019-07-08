A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Qualified/Part ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
Job Title Estates Manager
Location READING
Closing Date – 26 July 2019
This is an exciting and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Estates Manager with a proven track record to be responsible for both our sites within the Association.
The Estates Manager would ensure the buildings and physical infrastructure of the Schools are maintained to a high standard of repair, meeting each School’s current and future needs, and that they remain compliant with all statutory requirements
This is a full time role with a salary range of £42k to £48k which is dependent upon experience.
Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506.
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
