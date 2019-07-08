A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Qualified/Part ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
Job Title School Nurse
Location READING
• PART TIME •
Closing date – 31 July 2019
We are looking to appoint a part time School Nurse to join the Health Centre team to provide a high standard of nursing care to the School, ensuring confidentiality at all times.
This is a part time role during term time. Shift pattern will be 1 x 12 hour day shift and 2 x 12 hour night shifts over an 8 day rota.
Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department: - E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service
