Monday, 08 July 2019

Job Title Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Full Time Administrator

Duties to include answering the phone greeting clients, administrative support for the practice partners and office staff; ordering and maintaining office stationery and office supplies filing, maintaining client database, updating client records on Companies House, maintaining petty cash, outgoing mail and ad-hoc duties as and when required.

You should be able to use Microsoft Excel and Word. The ability to help process payroll and VAT would be advantageous. Own transport is essential due to the location.

Please send your c.v. to Julie@brutoncharles.co.uk and Yvette@brutoncharles.co.uk

• No agencies please •

