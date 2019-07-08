A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Qualified/Part ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
Job Title Business Director
Location Bletchley
Magdalen College School
Waynflete Avenue, Brackley, Northants NN13 6FB
BUSINESS DIRECTOR
Required 1 January 2020 or sooner 52 weeks, 37 hours per week
Salary: L12 - L16, £52,415 - £57,935
The governing body is seeking to appoint a business director of outstanding calibre to lead the strategic and operational business functions of the school.
The successful candidate will be a member of the senior leadership team and will have significant input into the strategic development of the school including school expansion and infrastructure projects.
Successful candidates will be able to:
Work at a strategic level
Demonstrate the skills to lead a diverse range of support staff and work with senior teaching staff
Think creatively
Demonstrate a high level of qualifications and education
Show an understanding of the current education context and the business needs of an academy in the 21st century
Closing date for applications: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 10am. Interviews to be scheduled early September 2019.
For further details see our website www.magdalen.northants.sch.uk
Please note we do not accept CVs. NO AGENCIES PLEASE.
Magdalen College School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be subject to an enhanced DBS check.
