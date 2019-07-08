Business Director

Magdalen College School

Magdalen College School

Waynflete Avenue, Brackley, Northants NN13 6FB

BUSINESS DIRECTOR

Required 1 January 2020 or sooner 52 weeks, 37 hours per week

Salary: L12 - L16, £52,415 - £57,935

The governing body is seeking to appoint a business director of outstanding calibre to lead the strategic and operational business functions of the school.



The successful candidate will be a member of the senior leadership team and will have significant input into the strategic development of the school including school expansion and infrastructure projects.

Successful candidates will be able to:

Work at a strategic level

Demonstrate the skills to lead a diverse range of support staff and work with senior teaching staff

Think creatively

Demonstrate a high level of qualifications and education

Show an understanding of the current education context and the business needs of an academy in the 21st century

Closing date for applications: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 10am. Interviews to be scheduled early September 2019.

For further details see our website www.magdalen.northants.sch.uk

Please note we do not accept CVs. NO AGENCIES PLEASE.

Magdalen College School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be subject to an enhanced DBS check.