Learning Support Assistants

Job Title Learning Support Assistants

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Term time only posts required for September 2019

Cover Supervisors (2 posts)
One full time (29 hrs per week) and one part time (11 hours per week)

Learning Support Assistant (2 posts)
Full time (29 hrs per week) or Part time

For details visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk/vacancies or email applications@gillotts.org.uk

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure. Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417

