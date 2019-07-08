A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Qualified/Part ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
Job Title Carer
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Carers wanted to look after our clients in their own homes
No experience necessary
Training, DBS and uniform provided
Must be a car driver
Please contact Rachel Lewis at Premier personal care
rachel@premierpersonalcare.co.uk
01491 411144
Hambleden Village Shop and Post Office Manager Full-time hours - 40 hours per week – 8 a.m.—5 p.m. ... [more]
