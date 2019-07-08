A friendly accountancy practice based in Rotherfield Greys are recruiting for a Qualified/Part ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
Job Title Office Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
Full-time
required to assist Solicitors in central Henley
Duties to include: external and internal post Management, assisting with day to day management of I.T, maintenance and equipment, records management, general office duties such as photocopying, printing and scanning and some reception cover. An active role which involves some moving and handling for which training will be provided.
Please send your C.V and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
NO AGENCIES PLEASE
