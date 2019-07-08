Monday, 08 July 2019

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors is a family run, large independent electrical wholesaler with 47 branches in the UK and Ireland. We have two exciting opportunities to join our people orientated business.

An excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic, communicative and bright management accountant who is keen to develop their knowledge and career in a large electrical wholesaling business.

We are looking for a proactive Management Accountant to assist management in making critical business decisions by analysing and presenting key financial data. Within the team, you will produce monthly management accounts, oversee accounting procedures and be involved with the year end audit.

The candidate must be a qualified accountant.

Competitive salary plus benefits available.

Accounts Assistant

Your role will involve all areas within an account finance account reconciliations, maintaining spreadsheets, credit control and helping prepare management accounts. Candidates should a good work ethic, ability to communicate within the team and strong organisational skills. be numerate and proficient in Excel spreadsheets. A basic understanding of accountancy and book-keeping would be an advantage but not essential.

Please send all CVs to greg.watkins@medlocks.co.uk 

