Administrator/Receptonist

Administrator/Receptionist

(Afternoons)

Closing date – Noon 25 July 2019

We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon Administrator/Receptionist to provide a professional first point of contact for all visitors to the school as well as provide administrative support to the school.

This is a part time, term time only role plus 5 weeks of holiday working, Monday to Friday – 12:30pm to 6:30pm (of which 30 minutes will be unpaid break) total of 27.5 hours per week. There will also be a requirement to work alternate Saturdays 8:00am – 1:00pm

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.