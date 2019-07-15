Monday, 15 July 2019

Dental Decontamination Assistant

Job Title Dental Decontamination Assistant

Location Henley

Full-Time Dental Decontamination Assistant

(no experience required) required for our friendly mainly private Practice in Henley, Oxfordshire

We have a very stable and established Practice located on a busy roadside location on the road into Town. Henley is a beautiful Town close to Reading (7 miles) and Maidenhead (7 miles). There is a train station just a short 4 min walk away along the High Street.

Your role will be to assist the dentists and dental nurses by taking responsibility for the day to day running of the decontamination room where instruments from the surgeries are processed and prepared for their next use.

Training will be provided so no experience is necessary, although any previous cross infection experience or an interest in the dental field would be a bonus. This may be a career route into dental nursing at a later stage or you may simply choose to remain on the decontamination side.

• Full Time 
• Competitive hourly rate
• Infection control and safeguarding training provided on-site

Key Responsibilities
• Clean and process all dirty instruments
• Complete daily tests of equipment 
• Fill out daily log books
• Take responsibility for the day to day running and processing of the decon room

Specific Skills
• High attention to detail 
• Able to process and complete tasks efficiently
• Comfortable handling sharp instruments 
• Focused
• Ability and desire to learn and acquire new skills

As we are part of the Portman Dental family of practices - Winner of the 2017 Outstanding Business of the Year at the Dental Industry Awards - we can offer you unrivalled opportunities to progress and develop your skills, and industry leading benefits and support.

Please send a covering letter with your c.v. to pm.courtrai@portmanhealthcare.co.uk 

