School Nurse – Full time Closing date – 1 August 2019 We are looking to appoint a full time School ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
Job Title Office Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
Full-time
required to assist Solicitors in central Henley
Duties to include: external and internal post Management, assisting with day to day management of I.T, maintenance and equipment, records management, general offi ce duties such as photocopying, printing and scanning and some reception cover. An active role which involves some moving and handling for which training will be provided.
Please send your C.V and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
NO AGENCIES PLEASE
Administrator/Receptionist (Afternoons) Closing date – Noon 25 July 2019 We are looking to appoint ... [more]
Dental Decontamination Assistant
Full-Time Dental Decontamination Assistant (no experience required) required for our friendly ... [more]
