Monday, 22 July 2019
Job Title PROPERTY MANAGER
Location WALLINGFORD
Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford
The candidate should be friendly and approachable, have good organizational skills, excellent verbal and written communication, good understanding of Microsoft based products, such as “Office” and “Outlook”, be able to work on own and as part of a team and have a drivers licence
Experience preferred but not essential Please provide us with a brief description of yourself and send your c.v. to
