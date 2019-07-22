PROPERTY MANAGER

Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford

The candidate should be friendly and approachable, have good organizational skills, excellent verbal and written communication, good understanding of Microsoft based products, such as “Office” and “Outlook”, be able to work on own and as part of a team and have a drivers licence

Experience preferred but not essential Please provide us with a brief description of yourself and send your c.v. to

chris@homebasepropertymanagement.co.uk