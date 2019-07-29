Administrator/Receptionist (Afternoons) Closing date – Noon 25 July 2019 We are looking to appoint ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
Job Title Administrator/Receptonist
Location READING
We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon Administrator/Receptionist to provide a professional first point of contact for all visitors to the school as well as provide administrative support to the school.
This is a part time, term time only role plus 5 weeks of holiday working, Monday to Friday – 12:30pm to 6:30pm (of which 30 minutes will be unpaid break) total of 27.5 hours per week. There will also be a requirement to work alternate Saturdays 8:00am – 1:00pm
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
