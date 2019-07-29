Administrator/Receptionist (Afternoons) Closing date – Noon 25 July 2019 We are looking to appoint ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
Job Title Marketing Communication Officer
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Starting September 2019 Salary dependent on experience Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm • All year round
Shiplake College is seeking to appoint an innovative and motivated individual with a passion and talent for marketing to promote a successful school with a distinct ethos. The post holder’s key focus is to celebrate and promote all news and events at the College, primarily through the creation of content for the website, social media and press.
The role requires a wide range of skills and expertise and an energetic, creative, open-minded and innovative approach. Copywriting and editing, website maintenance, graphic design and photography will all feature heavily.
This is a great opportunity for someone who has outstanding interpersonal skills; good project and time management skills; good writing, editing and proof-reading skills; is confident in the use of IT; and has attention to detail with a commitment to producing high-quality work.
Closing Date: Monday 12 August (10.00am)
Interviews: Friday 16 August 2019
Informal pre-application discussions welcome. Further details and an application form may be obtained from
Boys aged 11-18, Girls in Sixth Form, Boarding and Day HMC, The Society of Heads, BSA
