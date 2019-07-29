Administrator/Receptionist (Afternoons) Closing date – Noon 25 July 2019 We are looking to appoint ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
Job Title Head of Music
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Teacher of Music & Performing Arts
(Maternity Cover)
Apply by: 12 noon on Friday 16th August (interviews: w/c Monday 26th August)
Job start: January 2020
Location: Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
Contract Type: Full-time/part-time (0.8) by agreement at interview
Rupert House is a highly achieving successful IAPS co-educational day school catering for boys and girls aged 3-11. We have small classes, well-motivated pupils and supportive parents.
We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and experienced coordinator for the Music & Performing Arts department, to cover a maternity leave. We are looking for someone who has:
• The ability to motivate and enthuse pupils
• A clear sense of purpose and high expectations
• Qualifications and experience relevant to the role of Head of Music & Performing Arts in a preparatory school
• Excellent administrative and organisational skills
• The desire to work as part of a team
• A willingness to play a full part in the extra-curricular life of the school
• Energy, stamina and a sense of humour
Rupert House School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The appointment is subject to enhanced DBS disclosure. The school is an equal opportunities employer.
In the first instance please email your interest and/or your CV to: ahalfhead@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk and we will forward an application form to you.
