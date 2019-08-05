STOCKPERSON - experienced

A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is seeking an experienced stockperson to help support and assist the farm manager in the day to day running of the farm. The organic farm is in the HLS scheme and farms for biodiversity and improving the environment.

This is an exciting opportunity for a keen and enthusiastic individual to work alongside the farm manager and help progress the organic farm to the next level. The successful candidate will be given their own areas of responsibility and will be expected to be confident and able to work independently and using their own initiative. They must have relevant experience working on farms and with livestock. Competitive package.

Please send CVs by email to will@perdixpartnership.co.uk