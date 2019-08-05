STOCKPERSON - experienced A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
Job Title Vehicle Technician
Location Didcot
required
Salary dependent on experience
Based OX11 9EN
Small independent, friendly team
5 day week
For further information please email matt@chequersgarage.demon.co.uk
