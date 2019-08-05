Monday, 05 August 2019

Vehicle Technician

Location Didcot

required

Salary dependent on experience 
Based OX11 9EN

Small independent, friendly team
5 day week

For further information please email matt@chequersgarage.demon.co.uk 

