STOCKPERSON - experienced A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
Job Title Part-time Administrator
Location READING
Closing date – Noon 6 August 2019
We are looking to appoint a highly motivated, part-time afternoon Administrator/Receptionist to provide professional customer service and administrative support to the school. Qualified candidates will have impeccable verbal and written communication skills, a strong ability to multitask and a friendly and welcoming disposition.
This is a part-time, term time only role plus 5 weeks of holiday working, Monday to Friday, 12:30pm to 6:30pm (of which 30 minutes will be unpaid break) total of 27.5 hours per week. There will also be a requirement to work alternate Saturdays 8:00am – 1:00pm.
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
STOCKPERSON - experienced A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is ... [more]
Vehicle Technician required Salary dependent on experience Based OX11 9EN Small independent, ... [more]
Dental Assistant – full-time (no experience required) Henley-on-Thames Required for our friendly ... [more]
POLL: Have your say