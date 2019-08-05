Part-time Administrator

Administrator/Receptionist (Afternoons)

Closing date – Noon 6 August 2019

We are looking to appoint a highly motivated, part-time afternoon Administrator/Receptionist to provide professional customer service and administrative support to the school. Qualified candidates will have impeccable verbal and written communication skills, a strong ability to multitask and a friendly and welcoming disposition.

This is a part-time, term time only role plus 5 weeks of holiday working, Monday to Friday, 12:30pm to 6:30pm (of which 30 minutes will be unpaid break) total of 27.5 hours per week. There will also be a requirement to work alternate Saturdays 8:00am – 1:00pm.

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.