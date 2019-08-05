STOCKPERSON - experienced A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
Job Title Trainee Property Manager
Location WALLINGFORD
Are you looking for a new career and want to become a property professional?
We are looking for a well presented, polite individual who is keen to learn, has good communication skills and knows how to use windows based software as well as having a full UK drivers licence.
Full training will be provided.
Email your cv to chris@hb-pm.co.uk
STOCKPERSON - experienced A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near Henley-on-Thames is ... [more]
Vehicle Technician required Salary dependent on experience Based OX11 9EN Small independent, ... [more]
Dental Assistant – full-time (no experience required) Henley-on-Thames Required for our friendly ... [more]
POLL: Have your say