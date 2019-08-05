Monday, 05 August 2019

Trainee Property Manager

Location WALLINGFORD

Are you looking for a new career and want to become a property professional?

We are looking for a well presented, polite individual who is keen to learn, has good communication skills and knows how to use windows based software as well as having a full UK drivers licence.

Full training will be provided.

Email your cv to chris@hb-pm.co.uk 

