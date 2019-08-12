Dental Assistant – full-time

(no experience required)

Henley-on-Thames

Required for our friendly mainly private Practice

Your role will be to assist the dentists and dental nurses by taking responsibility for the day to day running of the decontamination room.

Training will be provided so no experience is necessary, although any previous cross infection experience or an interest in the dental field would be a bonus.

This may be a career route into dental nursing at a later stage or you may simply choose to remain on the decontamination side.

Specific Skills:–

• High attention to detail

• Able to process and complete tasks efficiently

• Comfortable handling sharp instruments

• Focused

• Ability and desire to learn and acquire new skills

As we are part of the Portman Dental family of practices - Winner of the 2017 Outstanding Business of the Year at the Dental Industry

Awards — we can offer you unrivalled opportunities to progress and develop our skills, and industry leading benefits and support.

Please send a covering letter with your c.v. to pm.courtrai@portmanhealthcare.co.uk