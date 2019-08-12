Recruitment Consultant / Team Leader

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
Job Title Recruitment Consultant
Location Henley-on-Thames
We are looking for an experienced Sales or Customer Service professional to join our team at BBO Recruitment. Applicants must be highly motivated with impeccable written and verbal communication skills.
BBO is a small independent agency specialising in recruiting for local companies within Henley and the Thames Valley.
This is a full time role with parking provided. Competitive salary and commission offered. Please send your CV to: katie.morgang@bborecruitment.com
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence ... [more]
Dental Assistant – full-time (no experience required) Henley-on-Thames Required for our friendly ... [more]
Head of Commercial and Operations
Head of Commercial and Operations £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful commercial ... [more]
POLL: Have your say