Recruitment Consultant / Team Leader

We are looking for an experienced Sales or Customer Service professional to join our team at BBO Recruitment. Applicants must be highly motivated with impeccable written and verbal communication skills.

BBO is a small independent agency specialising in recruiting for local companies within Henley and the Thames Valley.

This is a full time role with parking provided. Competitive salary and commission offered. Please send your CV to: katie.morgang@bborecruitment.com