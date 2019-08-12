Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Recruitment Consultant / Team Leader

Job Title Recruitment Consultant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Recruitment Consultant / Team Leader

We are looking for an experienced Sales or Customer Service professional to join our team at BBO Recruitment. Applicants must be highly motivated with impeccable written and verbal communication skills.

BBO is a small independent agency specialising in recruiting for local companies within Henley and the Thames Valley.

This is a full time role with parking provided. Competitive salary and commission offered. Please send your CV to: katie.morgang@bborecruitment.com 

Jobs

HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33