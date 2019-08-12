Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Operations Coordinator

Job Title Operations Coordinator

Location Henley on Thames

Operations Coordinator

Manor Mix Concrete require another team member.

Excellent telephone manner and communication skills essential to liaise with customers and drivers, provide quotes, schedule and book deliveries and undertake general admin and office duties.

Ideal candidate will be confident, proactive and have the ability to work accurately with figures. Computer literacy, numeracy and knowledge of local areas required.

Full training will be given. Hours 8.00am to 5.00pm.

www.manormix.com

01491 629542

Jobs

HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33