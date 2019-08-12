HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) licence ... [more]
Job Title Operations Coordinator
Location Henley on Thames
Manor Mix Concrete require another team member.
Excellent telephone manner and communication skills essential to liaise with customers and drivers, provide quotes, schedule and book deliveries and undertake general admin and office duties.
Ideal candidate will be confident, proactive and have the ability to work accurately with figures. Computer literacy, numeracy and knowledge of local areas required.
Full training will be given. Hours 8.00am to 5.00pm.
01491 629542
