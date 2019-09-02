CLASSROOM TEACHING ASSISTANT

Part time • Term time only • Required as soon as possible Covering Upper Key Stage 2 and Breakfast Club

St Piran’s is seeking an enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to work across Years 5 and 6 and to support Breakfast Club. This position is part time, term time only with the option of additional Holiday Club work available. Working hours: 7.30am – 1.45pm (supporting in Breakfast Club and the Science Department).

If you wish to find out more about this varied and rewarding position, working within a highly-valued team, a full job description and application form is available on our website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Heads PA, Miss Cynthia Bassett, at the address below or by email to headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Please note that CVs will not be accepted.

Closing date: Wednesday 11 September 2019

Interviews: Wednesday 18 September 2019

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.