Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
Job Title Finance Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
9 months maternity cover commencing December
Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, leisure and day care opportunities to young people and adults with learning disabilities
The successful candidate will need to have a sound accounting knowledge and previous experience of preparing monthly management accounts, budgeting and year end audit.
An understanding of restricted classes is preferable.
Starting salary of £16,380.00 pa (pro rata) dependent on experience/qualifications. 20 days holiday pa (pro rata). Pension scheme available. 18 hours per week
Closing date for applications Monday 30 September.
Interviews week commencing 7 October.
Tel: 01491 575575 for an application form
We are a committed service to safeguarding young people and adults at risk, and all positions at The Chiltern Centre are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College ... [more]
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we ... [more]
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say