Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Finance Administrator

Job Title Finance Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR

9 months maternity cover commencing December

Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, leisure and day care opportunities to young people and adults with learning disabilities

The successful candidate will need to have a sound accounting knowledge and previous experience of preparing monthly management accounts, budgeting and year end audit.

An understanding of restricted classes is preferable.

Starting salary of £16,380.00 pa (pro rata) dependent on experience/qualifications. 20 days holiday pa (pro rata). Pension scheme available. 18 hours per week

Closing date for applications Monday 30 September.
Interviews week commencing 7 October.

Tel: 01491 575575 for an application form

We are a committed service to safeguarding young people and adults at risk, and all positions at The Chiltern Centre are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33