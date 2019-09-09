Monday, 09 September 2019

Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required

Job Title Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required

Location PLAYHATCH

Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required

24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture

A full driving licence is essential and a minimum age of 18 years. Starting salary: £250.00 per week, plus 20 days paid holiday and bank holidays.

Please email CV’s to: contact@beechwoodtreecare.co.uk

or alternatively contact the office for an application form Beechwood Tree Care Ltd. Tel. 0118 9406115

Closing date: September 16th, 2019.
Interviews will be held on September 19th, 2019.
Starting date: October 1st, 2019

NO AGENCIES

