Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required

24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture

A full driving licence is essential and a minimum age of 18 years. Starting salary: £250.00 per week, plus 20 days paid holiday and bank holidays.

Please email CV’s to: contact@beechwoodtreecare.co.uk

or alternatively contact the office for an application form Beechwood Tree Care Ltd. Tel. 0118 9406115

Closing date: September 16th, 2019.

Interviews will be held on September 19th, 2019.

Starting date: October 1st, 2019

NO AGENCIES