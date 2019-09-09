Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
Job Title Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Location PLAYHATCH
24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture
A full driving licence is essential and a minimum age of 18 years. Starting salary: £250.00 per week, plus 20 days paid holiday and bank holidays.
Please email CV’s to: contact@beechwoodtreecare.co.uk
or alternatively contact the office for an application form Beechwood Tree Care Ltd. Tel. 0118 9406115
Closing date: September 16th, 2019.
Interviews will be held on September 19th, 2019.
Starting date: October 1st, 2019
NO AGENCIES
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College ... [more]
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we ... [more]
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say