FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR

9 months maternity cover commencing December

Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, leisure and day care opportunities to young people and adults with learning disabilities

The successful candidate will need to have a sound accounting knowledge and previous experience of preparing monthly management accounts, budgeting and year end audit.

An understanding of restricted classes is preferable.

Starting salary of £16,380.00 pa (pro rata) dependent on experience/qualifications. 20 days holiday pa (pro rata). Pension scheme available. 18 hours per week

Closing date for applications Monday 30 September.

Interviews week commencing 7 October.

Tel: 01491 575575 for an application form

We are a committed service to safeguarding young people and adults at risk, and all positions at The Chiltern Centre are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.