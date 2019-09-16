Telesales (Part-time) Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
Job Title Finance Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
9 months maternity cover commencing December
Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, leisure and day care opportunities to young people and adults with learning disabilities
The successful candidate will need to have a sound accounting knowledge and previous experience of preparing monthly management accounts, budgeting and year end audit.
An understanding of restricted classes is preferable.
Starting salary of £16,380.00 pa (pro rata) dependent on experience/qualifications. 20 days holiday pa (pro rata). Pension scheme available. 18 hours per week
Closing date for applications Monday 30 September.
Interviews week commencing 7 October.
Tel: 01491 575575 for an application form
We are a committed service to safeguarding young people and adults at risk, and all positions at The Chiltern Centre are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.
