Monday, 23 September 2019

Job Title Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

(Part-time)

Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?

Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?

Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.

Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?

We are seeking a part-time telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk 

