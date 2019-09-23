Monday, 23 September 2019

Teaching Assistant

Location READING

Closing Date – Noon on Tuesday 24 September 2019

We are looking to appoint a full time teaching assistant who will work with children in the Early Years classes. Candidates must have a passion for supporting children in education, be energetic, enthusiastic and motivated when working with our pupils.

This is a term time only role, Monday to Friday for 35 hours per week. Salary will be £11,602.50 and is dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratoryprep.co.uk 

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

