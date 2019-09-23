St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

SCHOOL NURSE

Salary: Competitive in line with Band 6 on the RCN Scale Part time • Term time only • Required to start as soon as possible

We are seeking an experienced, qualified Nurse to be responsible for the medical health and welfare of the girls and boys within the school. The successful candidate will have a current nursing qualification, Band 6 or 7 depending on experience.

Working Hours: Wednesday: 10am – 5.10pm, Thursday: 8am – 5.10pm, Friday: 8am – 5.10pm

If you wish to find out more about this varied and rewarding position, working within a very successful Prep School, a full job description and application form is available on our website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Head’s PA, Miss Cynthia Bassett, at the address below or by email to headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Please note that CVs will not be accepted.

Closing date: 1pm, Wednesday 9 October 2019 • Interviews: to be confirmed

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.