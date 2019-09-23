Telesales (Part-time) Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
Job Title Swimming Teacher
Location READING
Closing Date: Noon on Tuesday 24 September 2019
We are looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Swimming teacher to provide teaching to all our pupils at the School, as well as external schools or clubs.
This is a fixed-term contract from Mid October 2019 to the end of the summer term 2020. The role is term time only role for 35 hours per week.
Salary range - £20,000 to £22,000 per annum, dependant qualifications and experience.
Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty. For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratoryprep.co.uk
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
