Monday, 30 September 2019
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
(Part-time)
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a part-time telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: Please reply with full CV to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk
