Monday, 07 October 2019
Job Title MFL and EAL Teacher
Location READING
Closing date – 8 October 2019
The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented, dynamic and enthusiastic Modern Foreign Languages and English as an Additional Language teacher with a passion to inspire and help children learn.
The successful candidate will be a good honours graduate, who will be able to teach 10 periods of French and 11 periods of EAL (lesson length – 35 minutes per period). French to all ages and abilities from Year 7 to A Level and Oxbridge, and EAL at GCSE and IELTS levels.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506. Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
