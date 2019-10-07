Monday, 07 October 2019

Legal cashier/ finance assistant

Location Henley on Thames

We seek a

• PART-TIME •

to join our accounts team based in Henley-on-Thames, working 15-20 hours per week Monday-Wednesday.

Previous experience of accounts work is essential, ideally the experience will have been gained in a legal context but this is not mandatory.

A flexible, team player who is keen to learn and able to work under pressure is required. Training will be given.

Please send your CV along with a covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk 

