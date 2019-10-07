Wedding Planner Required *Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential *Extremely ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
Job Title Wedding Planner
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
*Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential
*Extremely capable with Microsoft Word, Excel & Emails (Outlook)
*Own transport essential & Local to Henley-on-Thames
(We are located just beyond Hambleden RG9 6JW)
Tuesday – Saturday or Wednesday – Sunday or Thursday – Monday
5 day week / 9am – 5.30pm
Great package including benefits and a starting salary of £24K
To apply send CV & covering letter to: lucie@oldluxtersbarn.co.uk 01491 638 985 (Mon – Fri 9-4)
Wedding Planner Required *Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential *Extremely ... [more]
MFL and EAL Teacher Closing date – 8 October 2019 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented, ... [more]
Legal cashier/ finance assistant
We seek a • PART-TIME • Legal cashier/ finance assistant to join our accounts team based in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say