Job Title Wedding Planner

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Wedding Planner Required

*Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential
*Extremely capable with Microsoft Word, Excel & Emails (Outlook)
*Own transport essential & Local to Henley-on-Thames
(We are located just beyond Hambleden RG9 6JW)

Tuesday – Saturday or Wednesday – Sunday or Thursday – Monday
5 day week / 9am – 5.30pm


Great package including benefits and a starting salary of £24K

To apply send CV & covering letter to: lucie@oldluxtersbarn.co.uk 01491 638 985 (Mon – Fri 9-4)

