Monday, 14 October 2019
Job Title Finance and Administration
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Golf Club
The club is seeking a person able to produce monthly financial accounts and management information for the Board.
Competent in all statutory returns including VAT and Payroll. Experience of Sage line 50, payroll, and Excel essential. Knowledge of pensions and auto enrolment an advantage.
Flexible working hours to be agreed. Please send your C.V. to Henley Golf Club, Harpsden, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 4HG or email manager@henleygc.com
