Henley Golf Club Finance & Administration The club is seeking a person able to produce monthly ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
Job Title Wedding Planner
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
*Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential
*Extremely capable with Microsoft Word, Excel & Emails (Outlook)
*Own transport essential & Local to Henley-on-Thames
(We are located just beyond Hambleden RG9 6JW)
Tuesday – Saturday or Wednesday – Sunday or Thursday – Monday 5 day week / 9am – 5.30pm
Great package including benefits and a starting salary of £24K
To apply send CV & covering letter to: lucie@oldluxtersbarn.co.uk / 01491 638 985 (Mon – Fri 9-4)
Henley Golf Club Finance & Administration The club is seeking a person able to produce monthly ... [more]
Wedding Planner Required *Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential *Extremely ... [more]
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say