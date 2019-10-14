Wedding Planner Required

*Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential

*Extremely capable with Microsoft Word, Excel & Emails (Outlook)

*Own transport essential & Local to Henley-on-Thames

(We are located just beyond Hambleden RG9 6JW)



Tuesday – Saturday or Wednesday – Sunday or Thursday – Monday 5 day week / 9am – 5.30pm

Great package including benefits and a starting salary of £24K

To apply send CV & covering letter to: lucie@oldluxtersbarn.co.uk / 01491 638 985 (Mon – Fri 9-4)