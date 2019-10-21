MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only)

The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus Drivers to work as part of the Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils in the Mornings, Evenings and Sports Fixtures.

A full D1 Licence is required.

Shift Pattern: Monday to Friday 6.30am -8.30am

Monday to Friday 6.00pm – 8.00pm

**Wednesday evenings 5pm to 7pm**

School trips and sports events.

Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506.

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and

promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and

the Disclosure and Barring Service.