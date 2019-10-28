Receptionist/Typist Admin

Typist/Administrator

Major Incident Room (MIR)

£19,281 per annum

Location: Near M4, Junction 12

In this exciting role, you will provide efficient administrative support, including word processing, preparing tape summaries and other clerical services. You will deal with confidential material relating to terrorist incidents in support of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTP SE).

This role primarily involves undertaking typing of statements, reports, documents, and messages onto the HOLMES system as required, to a high degree of accuracy and in compliance with HOLMES conventions to meet priorities and deadlines.

You will have a good level of education and good interpersonal/communication skills developed in a demanding office environment. You will have proven ability to work on own initiative, IT literacy and ability to learn new packages including Holmes. Training to use the CT Holmes system will be provided by way of a non-residential course.

CTP SE are committed to becoming the most diverse team in the South East. We encourage interest and applications from candidates of all backgrounds and particularly welcome applications from female and BAME (black, Asian and minority ethic) candidates to enable us to truly reflect the communities we serve.

Due to the nature and sensitivity of work carried out we require that candidates not only hold this vetting level but that they also undertake additional security clearances which include additional nationality checks. This post is therefore restricted to UK nationals. This is line with government requirements, supported by Cabinet Office policy and Section 82(2) to (4) of the Police Reform Act (2002), and is for the purpose of safeguarding national security, to ensure that any potential vulnerabilities are identified at an early stage.

You might be asked to demonstrate flexibility regarding working hours in line with operational demand. To apply, please visit tvpcareers.co.uk/opportunities/police-staff

Closing Date: 27 October 2019