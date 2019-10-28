BURSARY SUPPORT ASSISTANT

Salary: £16,000 – £19,000 pa, depending on experience 30 hours per week • Monday to Friday, 9am – 3pm

We are seeking an industrious, organised and diplomatic individual with excellent interpersonal skills to provide general administrative support to the Bursar and the wider Bursary Team. This role will suit someone used to a busy and dynamic administrative department with good office and personal assistant skills.

Working Hours: 30 hours per week during term-time plus up to 6 evenings per term for Governors’ and Health & Safety meetings (approximately 10 hours per term). Plus 50 hours flexi per annum during school holidays to be agreed with line manager.

Holiday: Statutory holiday to be taken during school holidays. Bank holidays falling in school term time will be non-working days.

Skills and Experience: Good computer and communication skills, particularly in the use of MS Office software. Ability to communicate effectively with senior staff, prioritise workload and produce written work of a high standard.

If you are interested in applying for this position, a full job description and application form are available at www.stpirans.co.uk/information/vacancies

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Compliance Officer, at the address below or by email to c.benn@stpirans.co.uk

Please note that CVs will not be accepted.

Closing date: Thursday 7 November 2019

Interviews will be arranged on the basis of applications received

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and