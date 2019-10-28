New Trustees Wanted

The Chiltern Centre is a local charity, based in Greys Road, Henley-on-Thames that provides vital short-break care to teenagers and young adults with learning difficulties and complex medical needs. The charity was started in 2004 and is still heavily reliant on local fundraising to survive financially.

In anticipation of the retirement of two of our Trustees in 2020 we are now actively seeking to recruit their replacements. If you are interested in taking on one of these roles, and believe you have some useful skills or experience to contribute, then we would love to hear from you. Candidates with an accounting or financial background would be especially welcomed at this time.

WE ARE A COMMITTED SERVICE TO SAFEGUARDING YOUNG PEOPLE AND ADULTS AT RISK, AND ALL POSITIONS AT THE CHILTERN CENTRE ARE SUBJECT TO ENHANCED DBS CLEARANCE AND SATISFACTORY REFERENCES.

Applications should highlight the reasons why you would like to be considered for this role and should be sent, together with a brief CV, to Paul Barrett, Chair of Trustees, The Chiltern Centre, Greys Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1QR to arrive no later than Friday November 1st.