Examination Scribes, Readers and Invigilators

Variable hours during January, April, May and June £10.00 per hour

We are looking to expand our examination team of scribes, readers and invigilators for the forthcoming exam season. The team oversee the examination hall and provide access arrangements in terms of reading and scribing for pupils who require additional help. Candidates must have good communications skills and be able to commit to dates in advance. Training is provided so no previous experience is necessary.

Singing Teacher

To start as soon as possible

We are seeking an inspirational singing teacher who has the ability to deliver exciting and motivating lessons to pupils on an individual and group basis. Your lessons will include individual repertoire, sight reading, aural, theory and the exploration of different styles of singing and techniques. This role would suit a singing teacher who has a wish to share their love of singing and music in a collaborative and innovative way. You will have high expectations of pupils, and the drive to help them reach their potential. Applicants must be able to read music and to accompany pupils. You must be able to demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards of teaching and learning.

Closing Date: Tuesday 5 November 2019 at 10.00am

Interviews: Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 November 2019

Informal pre-application discussions and visits for both positions are welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218 or email mflynn@shiplake.org.uk.

Further details and an application form may be obtained from

www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure