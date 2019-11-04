Qualified and experienced Head Gardener for private estate in Henley Responsible for a small team ... [more]
Monday, 04 November 2019
Job Title Head Gardener
Location Henley
Qualified and experienced
for private estate in Henley
Responsible for a small team managing extensive herbaceous plantings, lawns, areas of woodland and wildflower meadows.
Accommodation provided.
Contact gardenapplications@otulook.com or 01491 412833
